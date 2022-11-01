MP demands elevated highway on Edappally-Aroor bypass

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 00:01 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must construct an elevated highway on the 16-km Aroor-Edappally NH 66 Bypass and an underpass at Edappally, to decongest the bypass and NH 544, Hibi Eden MP has said.

He raised the demand at a meeting of NHAI officials and others convened at North Paravur on Monday to discuss the need to develop the NH 66 corridor through Ernakulam, which was encountering frequent traffic snarls. It will worsen since the Edappally-Muthakkunam-Ramanattukara NH 66 corridor is being developed as a six-lane stretch.

It will be in stark contrast with the much-busier NH Bypass that has only four-lane width in most places. This necessitates the need to build an elevated highway on the bypass and an underpass at Edappally. The NHAI must, in addition, build underpasses at busy junctions in the Edapally-Muthakunnam NH corridor, he said.

