ADVERTISEMENT

Move to mine sea would spell disaster for fishing sector: former Minister

March 20, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

She was speaking at a convention of fishermen’s organisations, boat owners, and other stakeholders to draw up an action plan of protest against the Union government’s move

The Hindu Bureau

Former Fisheries Minister J. Merykuttyamma said here on Monday that people’s anger should rise against “looting of natural resources”. She said the latest attempt by the Union government to pave the way for mining the seas for minerals was an attempt to take away the resources from the people and hand them over to private monopolies.

The former Minister was speaking at a convention of fishermen’s organisations, boat owners, and other stakeholders to draw up an action plan of protest against the Union government’s move.

She said that the steps being taken up by the Union government under the banner of Blue Economy would spell disaster for the fishing sector in the State. It will hit livelihood of lakhs of people. The Fisheries sector should stand up as one against it, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Sarma, who is also a former Fisheries Minister, said that the government move appeared as if it was not even allowing the people their right to live. He said that mining of the seas had landed several nations into serious trouble in the past. These experiences cannot be overlooked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US