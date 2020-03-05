Move to issue 3,000 new auto permits evokes mixed response

The decision by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to issue fresh city permits for 3,000 electric, LPG and CNG-powered autorickshaws has evoked mixed reactions among autorickshaw drivers’ unions ranging from a proposal to study the requirement for more autorickshaws in the city to a demand for reconsideration of the decision.

An official press release said that the 3,000 permits would be issued to electric, CNG and LPG-powered autorickshaws for service within the city area subject to conditions set by the RTA. The permits would be in addition to the existing ones, said an official of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

V.V. Praveen of Auto Taxi Federation, affiliated to the CITU, called for a proper study to fix the actual requirement for autorickshaws in the city. There had been no such study so far, he claimed and called on the Authority to commission a study.

What was needed was a study by a competent authority to determine the requirements of the city given the new circumstances, he said.

Rasheed Thanath, district secretary of Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union, affiliated to the All India Unorganised Workers’ Congress, said that the union had approached the court against an earlier move on electric vehicles and possible eviction of diesel autorickshaws.

This would affect those who had acquired new autos and licences, he said. He claimed that while around 20,000 autorickshaws were on the roads between Edappally and West Kochi within the Greater Cochin area, only less than 5,000 had permits.

The conditions set by the RTO said that fresh permits would be issued only to those who were permanent residents of the city.

Only one permit will be issued in the name of a person. The person has to produce two documents of his residence status and transfer of city permits will be allowed only between permanent residents of the city.

The age of the city service vehicles has been fixed as 10 years. Vehicles registered after November 2011 will get preference.

Bonnet numbers should be displayed in front, behind and right side of the vehicle. Cream or yellow colour should be used for the purpose.

The registration number should be displayed prominently even in electric vehicles.

Those who are engaged in city service without city permit should apply for permit variation.

A fare chart should be displayed and the vehicle should have a the fare metre approved by the Legal Metrology Department. Drivers must have their name badges and must carry identity cards.

Applications for city services have to be submitted in plain paper to the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office before March 12 with documents to prove permanent city residence.