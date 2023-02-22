Move to introduce astrology into Ayurveda course draws flak

February 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Breakthrough Science Society, engaged in spreading the message of science in thinking and for people and society, has slammed the move to introduce a course in medical astrology in the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery programme under the National Council for Indian Systems of Medicine. According to newspaper reports, more than 1,000 students have registered for this “ridiculous course”, said a statement issued by the Society on Wednesday.

The statement said, “The Breakthrough Science Society asserts that astrology is a set of beliefs that have no scientific basis. Distant objects like planets do not affect human physiology or psychology in any way, and the knowledge of planetary placements has no medical value”.

Introduction of “unscientific belief system” into the curriculum will “produce medical practitioners with an irrational bent of mind and will undermine medical practice itself,” the Society said. Dhrubajyoti Mukhopadhyay, president of the Society, said in the statement: “While we favour serious scientific research to retrieve any scientific kernel that may be present within Ayurveda, mixing it with the totally unscientific belief system of Astrology will harm Ayurveda itself.”