Move to deploy geotextile bags in Kannamaly to contain sea erosion

Local body expects to get funds for work; quotation to be issued on Monday

The Chellanam panchayat authorities have said it will take steps to deploy geotextile bags to contain sea erosion in the Kannamaly and Cheriyakadavu areas. The coastal village did not face serious sea incursion on Saturday.

Panchayat president K.L. Joseph said while sand bunds were being erected, the local body was expected to get funds to erect the geotextile bags. The quotation for the work was expected to be issued on Monday and the work will begin without delay.

A communication from the Public Relations Department said 7,500 geotextile bags would be deployed in the Kannamaly area, which had witnessed severe sea erosion recently. The communication said the seawall, assembled using granite stones, would be reassembled as a temporary measure to help prevent the sea erosion and flooding.

In view of the deployment of tetrapods, the reassembling of the granite seawall was a temporary measure, the communication added. K.J. Maxi, MLA, was among those who visited Kannamaly and neighbouring areas, which had been hit seriously by flooding over the last four days. The MLA said compensation would be paid to people whose houses had been damaged. Revenue department officials were among those who visited Kannamaly on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chellanam has been breathing easy with an improvement in the sea condition. Antony M. J., a social activist and member of the Aam Aadmi Party in Chellanam, said Ward 8 had witnessed serious flooding, but the situation had eased a little at present. There were steps being taken to contain the problem at least temporarily, he said.