Motorists may approach consumer forum, says RTI activist

KOCHI

12 May 2021 19:16 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was duty-bound to ensure safe and smooth commuting along the corridor, especially since it collected hefty toll from motorists, said D.B. Binu, a lawyer and the president of RTI Kerala Federation.

“Aggrieved motorists can approach the Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in different districts. Toll-related grievances too can be taken up in such forums, since user fee is collected for the specific purpose of ensuring seamless, safe and smooth commuting on the corridor. The consumer commission now enjoys wide-ranging powers, with the new Consumer Protection Act taking effect in 2019. Complainants can cite deficiency of service, physical discomfort, mental agony and also claim litigation cost,” he said.

Moreover, it is high time that the NHAI set up an internal ombudsman who can redress such grievances, since courts and other such bodies are already burdened with long-pending cases. Such bodies would help hold the NHAI and OMT firms accountable, especially since toll-related issues often resulted in violence at the Kumbalam toll plaza, said Mr. Binu.

