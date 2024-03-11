GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Motorists guilty of drunk driving attend awareness class by cops in Kochi

March 11, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen persons who turned up at the office of the assistant commissioner of police, traffic west, sat through a lecture of a different kind on Monday morning.

They were among the ‘first batches’ of the awareness class made mandatory for those booked for drunk drive within the city limits. This was on a direction issued by S. Syamsundar, District Police Chief (Kochi City), who felt the need for going beyond mere penal measures to reform the offenders by educating them about the various issues involved in drunk driving.

Similarly, another batch of 12 offenders turned up at the office of the assistant commissioner of police, traffic east, around the same time.

Henceforth, attending these classes to be held daily at the offices of the traffic assistant commissioners will be made mandatory for those booked for drunk driving. The class will last anywhere between an hour to one-and-a-half hour by trained police personnel.

“In these classes, we try to educate them about the physical, psychological, legal and economical issues involved in driving under the influence of alcohol. An accident will not be covered by insurance if the driver was found to be drunk and therefore will prove to be a financial drain on the family. In this manner, we will try to get them off the practice of intoxicated driving. We will also provide awareness about counselling and de-addiction if needed,” said an officer involved in conducting the class.

He said that while the steep rise in fine to ₹10,000 for drunk driving has proved to be reasonable deterrent, it has given rise to another problem. To avoid coughing up the hefty fine, motorists try to dodge the police and in the process cause accidents.

Classes for offenders booked in Kalamassery, Cheranalloor, Eloor, Elamakkara, Palarivattom, Infopark, Thrikkakara, Maradu, Hill Palace, Ambalamedu, Udayamperoor, and Panangad police stations will be held at the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East. Offenders from Mulavukad, Ernakulam Central, Town North, Kadavanthra, Town South, Harbour, Palluruthy, Kannamaly, Thoppumpady, Fort Kochi, and Mattancherry police stations will undergo training at the office of the assistant commissioner, traffic east.

At present, motorists guilty of drunk driving are booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act and Section 279 of the IPC. Besides, the Motor Vehicles department suspend their licences on the recommendation of the police.

