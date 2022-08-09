Motorist’s death near Nedumbassery: police zeroing in on vehicle involved

August 09, 2022 18:46 IST

The Nedumbassery police have claimed to have zeroed in on the vehicle that reportedly ran over and killed a motorcyclist who fell due to a pothole on the national highway at Athani on Friday night. The police said they were on the verge of nabbing the motorist concerned, but declined to divulge details.

Hashim, 52, of North Paravur, met with the accident while returning home after work at a hotel. It is suspected that his motorcycle hit a pothole, and he was thrown to the ground, following which he was run over by a vehicle. While he was headed towards Nedumbassery from Thrissur, he fell on the opposite track where he got run over.

The Nedumbassery police registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said the accident spot was not covered by surveillance cameras, making it tough to identify the vehicle. However, there were cameras ahead of and before the spot.

“Everyone seemed to have jumped to the conclusion that the death was caused by the pothole though it may also have contributed to it. We are, however, looking at every possibility, including whether it is a hit-and-run case,” said an officer with the Nedumbassery police.

The police did not clarify whether the death was caused by the impact of the fall or after the motorist was run over. A scientific officer examined the accident spot and collected evidence, including the dimensions of the pothole suspected to have caused the accident, on Monday.

The police also summoned officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for the upkeep of the road. “No separate case has been registered for negligence in maintaining the road. But that will also be part of the original case. We have asked the agency to identify the officials responsible for the poor upkeep of the road,” said the officer.

The incident had led to a huge public outcry, and the High Court had come down heavily on the authorities for the poor state of the roads in the district. The court has now given a week-long ultimatum to the agencies concerned to fill potholes and submit a report.