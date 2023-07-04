ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist seriously injured in accident at Edappally

July 04, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorist suffered serious injuries after his car strayed off the national highway and crashed into a tree at Edappally on Monday morning.

The injured was identified as Subin Krishna of Panavally in Cherthala. He was headed towards Vytilla in his SUV. The incessant rain probably led to the accident. He was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College.

Ganja

The Hill Palace police arrested a man with 32 kg of ganja on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was identified as Abraham Naik, 29, of Odisha. He was arrested from near Thripunithura railway station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US