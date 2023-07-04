Motorist seriously injured in accident at Edappally

July 04, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

A motorist suffered serious injuries after his car strayed off the national highway and crashed into a tree at Edappally on Monday morning.

The injured was identified as Subin Krishna of Panavally in Cherthala. He was headed towards Vytilla in his SUV. The incessant rain probably led to the accident. He was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College.

Ganja

The Hill Palace police arrested a man with 32 kg of ganja on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was identified as Abraham Naik, 29, of Odisha. He was arrested from near Thripunithura railway station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.