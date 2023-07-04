Motorist seriously injured in accident at Edappally

July 04, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

A motorist suffered serious injuries after his car strayed off the national highway and crashed into a tree at Edappally on Monday morning.

The injured was identified as Subin Krishna of Panavally in Cherthala. He was headed towards Vytilla in his SUV. The incessant rain probably led to the accident. He was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College.

Ganja

The Hill Palace police arrested a man with 32 kg of ganja on Monday.

The arrested was identified as Abraham Naik, 29, of Odisha. He was arrested from near Thripunithura railway station.