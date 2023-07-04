HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist seriously injured in accident at Edappally

July 04, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorist suffered serious injuries after his car strayed off the national highway and crashed into a tree at Edappally on Monday morning.

The injured was identified as Subin Krishna of Panavally in Cherthala. He was headed towards Vytilla in his SUV. The incessant rain probably led to the accident. He was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College.

Ganja

The Hill Palace police arrested a man with 32 kg of ganja on Monday.

The arrested was identified as Abraham Naik, 29, of Odisha. He was arrested from near Thripunithura railway station.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.