Kochi

Motorist hurt after metro worker’s tool falls on him

A two-wheeler rider was injured on Saturday evening after a hand grinder, that slipped from the hands of a worker engaged in cladding work over Kochi metro’s Pettah station, fell on him.

Following this, the motorist lost control of his bike and hit a car. Twenty-two-year-old M.R. Aravind of Thykoodam broke his teeth in the incident. He also suffered abrasions on the face and hands. A maxillofacial surgeon was attending to him, said sources at a private hospital where he is admitted.

A relative of the youth said his life could be saved since he was wearing a helmet. He was administered first aid at the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital before being rushed to the private hospital.

DMRC sources said the incident could have been averted. The contracting firm has been directed to look into the incident and take remedial measures. The Thykoodam-Pettah stretch would be ready for commissioning in a week, they said.

