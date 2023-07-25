Motorist ‘caught’ by breath analyser, ‘let free’ by alcometer in Kalamassery

July 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

What does it take for a teetotaller to turn into a tippler? Going by the experience of a motorist at Kalamassery last weekend, all it takes is a faulty or an oversensitive breath analyser in the hands of a police officer.

The motorist, a college professor, was on his way to attend a meeting on Saturday night when he was stopped by a police team out to get drunk drivers. The breath analyser beeped, and the officers were convinced that they had nabbed one, notwithstanding the motorist’s insistence that he was a teetotaller, and the fault was with the breath analyser.

But, the cops would have none of it and took him to the police station. To reaffirm their finding, an alcometer was summoned to measure the exact amount of alcohol in the motorist’s blood stream. However, the cops were in for a surprise when it returned a reading of zero alcohol content. The police then apologised to the person and let him go.

“Breath analysers are sensitive even to stuff such as hand sanitisers and air fresheners with spirit content, especially in closed environments like a car with its windows rolled up. So, when it is extended inside the car for the driver to blow, it may beep if the motorist has used any of these. In the instant case, the person had used both hand sanitiser and hand wash, which also has spirit content,” said police sources.

A similar incident occurred at Kadavanthra too, on the same night. In this case, a motorcycle rider was beeped out to be riding under the influence of alcohol by a breath analyser only to be let free by an alcometer at the station. However, in this case, the motorist was not as fortunate, since the police allegedly slapped him with a case for reckless riding, against which he has now petitioned the District Police Chief (Kochi City).

“Many of these breath analysers are old and could develop snags leading to such incidents. They come quite cheap, and it is high time such units were replaced,” said a City police officer.

An officer with the Rural police said that during special drives when patrol teams carry multiple units of breath analysers, they use more than one unit to confirm whether a motorist has consumed alcohol.

S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner, Kochi City, said that an order had been placed for fresh sets of breath analysers.