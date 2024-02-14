Motorist accused in hit-and-run case, critically injuring boy, arrested

February 14, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Aluva police arrested the man who allegedly drove the car that knocked down a boy and sped off at Kuttamassery in Aluva on February 13 (Tuesday) morning.

The arrested is Shan, 42, of Maikad near Aluva. He was tracked down around February 14 (Wednesday) afternoon with the help of CCTV visuals. The car was also taken into custody.

Nishikanth, 7, of Vazhakkulam, had fallen off the autorickshaw driven by his father when the car allegedly driven by the accused knocked him down on Tuesday around 10 a.m. The victim had to be put on ventilator support at a private hospital in Aluva after being diagnosed with serious injuries to brain, liver, and kidneys.

Those who had taken the child to hospital were under the impression that he was injured after being thrown off the autorickshaw. However, doctors told them such serious injuries were unlikely on being merely thrown off an autorickshaw.

This led to the revelation about the involvement of the car, following which a case was registered with the Aluva police. The case was registered invoking IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by acting rashly or negligently), and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Motor Vehicle Act Section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and Section 134 (b) (give on demand by a police officer any information required by him, or, if no police officer is present, report the circumstances of the occurrence, including the circumstances, if any, for not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention as required under clause (a), at the nearest police station as soon as possible, and in any case within twenty-four hours of the occurrence).

