Motorcyclist slips away after knocking down pedestrian, giving fake credentials

Vennala resident remains bedridden with fractured hip bone

It was supposed to be a routine trip for 67-year-old T. Satheeshan, a resident of Vennala, when he set out from his home for Kaloor on the morning of April 20.

But a stroll to the bus stop along the national highway was cut short after he was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle from behind near the Palarivattom flyover, leaving him grievously hurt and in considerable pain.

“I heard the motorcyclist claiming innocence through my unbearable pain and that I was the one who actually caused the accident though I was walking by the side of the road without hindering the traffic in any way. By then, passers-by had assembled and waved down an autorickshaw to take me to the hospital. He sought to leave then but the people didn’t allow it and forced him to accompany me,” said Mr. Satheeshan who broke his left hip bone and had since then undergone a major surgery.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where, in the confusion over admitting him in the casualty, the motorcyclist slipped away. Later, it emerged that he had given a fake name, address and vehicle number at the hospital. However, his images were captured in the hospital CCTV.

Mr. Satheeshan, who was discharged from the hospital a week later, remains bedridden. “The police had collected my statement and had gone through the CCTV footage in the hospital and in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Though the police have registered a case under IPC Section 229 (rash and negligent driving) and Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the motorcyclist could not yet be traced.

“All the credentials he had shared at the hospital have turned out to be fake. We are trying to track him down nevertheless,” said the Palarivattom police.