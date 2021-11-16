Motorcyclist knocked down by ill-fated car to petition police

The car, which carried two models, hit his motorcycle from behind on NH

The motorcyclist who was knocked down by the speeding car before it met with an accident and killed three persons, including two promising models on the spot, at Chakkaraparambu on November 1 may file a separate petition with the police.

Dinil Davis, a 32-year-old private company executive, who was on his way back from the company to his home in Kanjoor, was knocked down just before the car rammed a tree along the national highway at around 12.45 a.m. He was late to return from his company head office at Perumbavoor on account of the month end the previous day.

“The fact that I was knocked down by the speeding car is missing entirely from the police First Information Report. I fear that it may affect my insurance claims. So, a petition will be filed based on the legal opinion,” said Mr. Davis, who had a providential escape on the fateful day.

The helmet and the laptop backpack probably saved him as he landed on his back after being hurled a few metres away after the car knocked down his motorcycle from behind. Later, the police arrested the driver of the car, Abdul Rahman, the lone survivor among the occupants of the car, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and drunk driving.

“No horn was sounded neither did I see any vehicle on the rear view mirror as the road was deserted at that time. As far as I could remember, no vehicle passed either immediately before or after I was knocked down till the arrival of the police who took me to hospital. I didn’t see the accident either but heard only the loud thud of it. It was only in the hospital that I came to know about the gravity of the accident,” said Mr. Davis.

He managed to escape with three stitches on his leg, a few wounds and bruises to his chest and shoulder. He was discharged on the same day.