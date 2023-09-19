ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Container Terminal Road

September 19, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old died after his motorcycle rammed into an illegally parked truck along the Container Terminal Road on Tuesday around 6.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Eby Lancylot of Malippuram. The truck was reportedly parked haphazardly near the Vallarpadam Church bus stop. The seriously injured man succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The police said the vehicle was illegally parked despite repeated court orders banning such parking in public spaces. The Mulavukadu police registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US