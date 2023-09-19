Motorcyclist killed in accident on Container Terminal Road

September 19, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A 21-year-old died after his motorcycle rammed into an illegally parked truck along the Container Terminal Road on Tuesday around 6.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Eby Lancylot of Malippuram. The truck was reportedly parked haphazardly near the Vallarpadam Church bus stop. The seriously injured man succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The police said the vehicle was illegally parked despite repeated court orders banning such parking in public spaces. The Mulavukadu police registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.