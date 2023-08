August 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A motorcyclist was run over by a truck near the Cheranalloor signal on Thursday around 1.20 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Sreeraj, 19, of Kottuvally in Paravur. He was proceeding from Edappally in the direction of Paravur when the truck heading in the same direction knocked him down. He died on the spot.

The Cheranalloor police have booked the truck driver under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence). The truck was also taken into custody.

