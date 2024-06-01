ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcyclist killed after getting entangled in rope in Aluva

Published - June 01, 2024 12:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth met with a tragic death after his motorcycle got entangled in a rope connecting two autorickshaws at Ambattukavu near Aluva around 7.45 p.m. on May 31 (Friday).

The deceased was identified as E.A. Fahadh, 19, a student of Government ITI at Kalamassery. He was on his way from his home near Marampally MES College to attend class.

An autorickshaw towing another broken-down one using a rope was taking a U-turn when the victim’s motorcycle got entangled in the rope. Following this, the motorcycle went out of his control and crashed. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved.

The victim was a second year ITI (automobile) student. His internship at the Indian Space Research Organisation was set to begin on June 1 (Saturday). The body was buried at Chalakkal Juma Masjid. He is survived by mother Laila and sister Farsana.

