Motorcyclist injured after deer darts across his path in Ernakulam

March 14, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Two days after an autorickshaw driver was killed and three passengers injured after colliding with a sambar deer that sped across their path near Kothamangalam, a motorcyclist was injured in a similar accident in the region on March 13 (Wednesday) night.

The injured is Basil, 45, of Vadattupara. He ended up with an injured shoulder bone after a sambar deer reportedly arrowed across his path on the Bhoothathankettu-Vadattupara route on Wednesday around 11 p.m. Basil, a conductor with the KSRTC on temporary basis, remains admitted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Vigil P.N., 41, of Elamblassery in Kuttampuzha panchayat, which is around 15 km from Kothamangalam town, had died after his autorickshaw collided with a sambar deer and turned turtle at Kadapara on the Punnekkad-Thattekkad Road at Keerampara in Kothamangalam on March 11 (Monday) night.