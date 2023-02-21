HamberMenu
Motorcyclist fatally knocked down by container lorry at Vallarpadam

Lorry driver charged with culpable homicide

February 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcyclist was knocked down and run over by a container lorry in front of DP World building at Vallarpadam on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Purushothaman, 33, of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred when the lorry manoeuvred a U-turn that was not permissible in the area to enter the service road.

The Mulavukad police arrested the lorry driver who was identified as Shibin, 25, of Thoppumpady, for culpable homicide.

Purushothaman was on his way to his workplace at Puthuvype from Ernakulam. He succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital. He was an engineer at the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and was the sole breadwinner of the family comprising his mother and younger siblings.

The police claimed that accidents continued to take place even after they regularly warned container lorry owners and drivers against reckless actions and slapped cases on them. Taking U-turn in areas where it is not permitted is one of the major reasons for accidents.

The police said container lorry operators not providing drivers with parking fees was the reason why the latter took shortcuts, which were proving fatal for other motorists.

