Motorcyclist fatally knocked down by car

October 26, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcycle-borne youngster met with a tragic death after he was fatally knocked down by a car driven by a Customs official allegedly under the influence of alcohol at Willingdon Island in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vinay Abraham, 22, of Thiruvalla. The accused are Customs officials Pankaj Kumar Verma and Ankrish Dagar. The car was driven by Pankaj. Both of them were arrested by the Harbour police.

The victim was a front office staff at a private hotel in the city. He was on his way home after his job when the car, reportedly speeding and on the wrong side of the road, knocked him down. He died on the spot.

The police said that both were drunk. While Pankaj was been charged with IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) the co-accused was booked under the IPC Sections 107 (abetment) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) Section 188 (abetment) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A probe is under way.

