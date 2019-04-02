Motorcycle modification to invite stringent action

Most of the silencers in the motorcycles had been modified to create a roaring sound .

KOCHI

02 April 2019 01:48 IST

Educational institutions told to stop students from using such vehicles

Educational institution heads who fail to take action against students who use modified bikes on the campus will now come under the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) scanner.

The move comes close on the heels of the department initiating action against students of an engineering college in Ernakulam. They were found displaying modified high-end bikes at an auto show held on the campus on Monday.

Cases registered

“We registered cases against the violators under Section 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act for unauthorised alteration of motorbikes. Ten of the 17 altered motorbikes were produced at the Regional Transport Office at Kakkanad after restoring them to their original condition,” said K. Manoj Kumar, RTO (Enforcement), Ernakulam.

Maintaining that heads of educational institutions should step up vigil, Mr. Manoj Kumar said they should not grant permission for display of modified motorbikes.

The organisers of the show had even instituted a cash prize of ₹5,000 for the owner of the motorbike that made the loudest roaring sound. Students from other colleges too had participated in the show, he added.

Silencers of high-end bikes were found either removed or modified to create a deafening sound. Enforcement officials said the remaining seven vehicles should be presented within a week in their original condition.