Motor strike complete but normal life not hit

KOCHI: The 24-hour motor strike called by the joint committee of trade unions against the hiked third party insurance premium was complete in the district, though it hardly affected everyday life as private vehicles more than made up for public transport which was off the road.

The congestion felt on city roads during morning and evening peak hours despite the absence of private buses and autorickshaws and taxis was testimony to the fact that life went on almost unaffected as people fell back on private vehicles.

The KSRTC operated daily schedules from Ernakulam depot as usual, while special services were conducted to Kakkanad and Fort Kochi. Online taxi operator Uber operated as usual.

Those who reached the south and north railway stations were largely affected, though their plight was alleviated to a large extent by services offered by the police and the KSRTC. The police deployed vehicles at both railway stations and the Vyttila Mobility Hub and operated an intra-city service adopting the Vyttila-Vyttila circular route.

Say No to Hartal volunteers, who have been helping stranded passengers at railway and bus stations were missing on Friday. “Unlike hartals, strikes are not coercive in nature but more of a means of protest. So, our volunteers don’t hit roads during strikes,” said Raju P. Nair, general convenor of the organisation.

Water supply to apartments was hit after tankers mostly stayed off the road. Most of the 350-odd tankers under the Ernakulam District Drinking Water Transporters Welfare Association did not operate since the hiked insurance premium, against which the strike was called, affected their revenue share as well.

Government offices at the civil station were not affected as most employees turned up for duty considering the hectic year-end work.

Members of the Motor Transport Coordination Committee took out a march from North railway station to High Court Junction where a meeting was held.