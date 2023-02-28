Motor at Pazhoor pump house repaired; water supply to be normal in a couple of days

February 28, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Normality in drinking water supply in water-starved areas in Ernakulam will be restored in a couple of days. Water supply was severely affected after two of the three motors at the pump house of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at Pazhoor had fallen into disrepair over three weeks ago.

The KWA repaired one of the motors and pressed them back into service on Tuesday morning. The trial run using the repaired motor started around 7.30 a.m., and it was found successful much to the relief of the KWA, which had received considerable flak for disrupted water supply.

The trial run, which was originally scheduled for 2 a.m. on Tuesday, got delayed after a crane involved in the maintenance and restoration of the motor developed snag and had to be repaired.

“The pumping of water to the Maradu treatment plant has started. With this, 85% to 90% of pumping of the total 95MLD (million litres a day) water from the Pazhoor pump house has been restored. The Maradu plant caters for Chellanam, Kumbalanghi, Kumbalam, Maradu, West Kochi, Thammanam and Kumbalam areas. The supply will be fully back to normal within a couple of days,” said a senior KWA official.

The other pump will be repaired and pressed back into service by March 8. Asked whether the pipe burst on the Palarivattom-Vytilla road would anyway impact the restoration of the pumping and supply, the official said the two were completely unrelated, and that the pipe burst was related to supply from Aluva.

