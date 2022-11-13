Motor accident claims about ₹24 crore settled in Ernakulam

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 13, 2022 18:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Motor accident claims to the tune of ₹23.99 crore were settled in 581 cases at the national Lok Adalat held in various court centres in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The adalat also witnessed 19,717 cases being disposed of, including the 790 cases of nationalised banks involving an amount of ₹16.15 crore, said a communication from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The settled cases included 1,927 pending cases in various courts. The special sitting conducted in various magistrate courts on the day as part of the adalat witnessed 17,000 cases being disposed of.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Adalat is being held at regular intervals under the direction of the National Legal Services Authority for delivering speedy justice.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Honey M. Varghese, Principal District Judge and DLSA Chairperson; N. Renjith Krishnan, Sub Judge and DLSA secretary; and R. Mini, Chief Judicial Magistrate, led the adalat, the communication said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app