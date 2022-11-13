Motor accident claims about ₹24 crore settled in Ernakulam

Motor accident claims to the tune of ₹23.99 crore were settled in 581 cases at the national Lok Adalat held in various court centres in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The adalat also witnessed 19,717 cases being disposed of, including the 790 cases of nationalised banks involving an amount of ₹16.15 crore, said a communication from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The settled cases included 1,927 pending cases in various courts. The special sitting conducted in various magistrate courts on the day as part of the adalat witnessed 17,000 cases being disposed of.

Lok Adalat is being held at regular intervals under the direction of the National Legal Services Authority for delivering speedy justice.

Honey M. Varghese, Principal District Judge and DLSA Chairperson; N. Renjith Krishnan, Sub Judge and DLSA secretary; and R. Mini, Chief Judicial Magistrate, led the adalat, the communication said.