Mother, sons found dead in lodge

A mother and her two sons were found dead in a lodge near South railway station here on Saturday around 11 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Radhamani, 69, and sons R. Suresh Kumar, 43, and R. Santhosh Kumar, 40, of Shastri Nagar in Bengaluru North. As per preliminary observations, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide as two pesticide bottles and three glasses reeking of pesticides were recovered from the room. Samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lodge authorities alerted the Central police as the occupants were not to be seen for two days and there was no response from their room which was found locked from inside.

“We had to break into the room as the spare key could not be used as the occupants had kept the key in the key hold. We suspect the bodies to be nearly two-days old. One of the bodies lying on the floor was in slightly advanced state of decomposition while the other two bodies on the bed were relatively better as they were directly in the way of the blower of the air conditioner, which was working,” said K.P. Thomson, Station House Officer, Central police.

According to the statement by the lodge authorities, the victims had rented rooms in the lodge even before while visiting the city, probably for some kind of medical treatment. The room was booked in the name of Suresh Kumar on October 14.