Mother-son duo clear higher secondary as classmates and now join for BA Sociology

On Monday, Tessy and her son Joel John went on a journey together they hadn’t imagined undertaking till a year ago.

The mother-son duo, aged 55 and 27 respectively, went to the Mahatma Gandhi University headquarters in Kottayam to wrap up the admission formalities for BA Sociology. Having cleared the higher secondary in humanities stream as classmates, thanks to the equivalent course run by the District Literacy Mission, this was the next big adventure for the two.

And they didn’t simply pass the exam but cleared it with flying colours. Tessy scored an impressive 76% marks and Joel 65%. “I so badly wanted to do BA and it seems the power of that desire made it all happen,” said Tessy, a housewife-cum-beautician from Vaduthala.

Chasing her dream

After clearing the SSLC, she had gone for a three-year course in stitching and then got married, leaving her a school dropout. Since then, she has raised two children, set up a beauty parlour at her home, and turned a dotting grandmother when her supportive husband K.D. John threw her the idea of fulfilling her academic dreams after coming to know about the equivalent course of the Literacy Mission.

“She was very enthusiastic on knowing about the possibility of doing the higher secondary equivalent course even at her age. Since the classes were held only on Sunday, she could pursue it without disrupting her normal routine,” said N.P. Rani, her neighbour and Literacy Mission prerak in Vaduthala.

Tessy successfully persuaded Joel, who had done ITI after SSLC and was now an employee at the Angamaly-based TELK, to join her. She religiously attended the classes and took notes, besides taking up the added responsibility of teaching her son. No wonder, Joel gives all the credit to his mother.

“I am not a keen learner and had it not been for my mother’s lessons, I would not have studied. I would rather listen to her than read books on my own,” said Joel. That’s also the reason why he has chosen to follow his mother when she chose BA Sociology, which they plan to do privately, largely through online classes on Sundays.

Shyja K.J., nodal prerak for Kochi Corporation, regards Tessy as a highly motivated and driven student who lent great support to her son.

The mother-son duo’s achievement has become an inspiration of sorts for people in their neighbourhood, rekindling the abandoned dreams of many.

Tessy, however, does not plan to stop with graduation but has her eyes set on postgraduation and even a doctorate while Joel is no less enthusiastic.