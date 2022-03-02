Mother, son attack bank officials, prevent eviction

Woman denies obtaining loan by pledging her property

Woman denies obtaining loan by pledging her property

KOCHI

High drama unfolded after a mother-son duo went ballistic and tried to attack a lady official appointed as Advocate Commission and State Bank of India officials with a machete when they turned up to evict them from their house in Chembumukku on Wednesday morning.

The officials had to return without completing the eviction proceedings despite being accompanied by the Thrikkakara police. The duo were later booked by the police.

As soon as the attachment proceedings started, the duo unleashed the dogs and pushed the officials outside and threatened them with a machete. In the resultant melee, the Advocate Commission official sustained injuries.

As the stalemate continued, the Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson turned up to mediate and reach a consensus. However, the mother insisted that she had never pledged her property for taking the loan and alleged someone else to have taken the loan by submitting fake documents.

Since the eviction proceedings had been disrupted twice in the past by the unleashing of dogs, the officials had solicited the support of the animal welfare organisation this time.

The bank’s case is that the mother-son duo had taken a loan of ₹2.50 crore and it was now due ₹7.75 crore. The Advocate Commission will submit a report on the turn of events at the Addition Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday.