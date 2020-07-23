Mother of victim sexual abuse victim moves HC

KOCHI

23 July 2020 23:43 IST

A petition was filed on Thursday in the Kerala High Court by the mother of the victim in a POCSO case, pleading for cancelling the bail granted by a POCSO Special Court in Kannur to the accused and suspended school teacher K. Padmarajan in the Palathayi case.

According to her, the order passed by the Special Court was illegal. The entire procedure adopted by the Crime Branch as well as the Special Court was an abuse of the process of law.

The crime relates to the incident of sexual abuse by the accused who was a member of the noble profession of teaching. There was every possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses in the crime, she submitted.

