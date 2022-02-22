Mother, friend get RI for sexual abuse of minor

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her friend to 10 years and 20 years rigorous imprisonment respectively in a case related to the sexual abuse of the former’s 16-year-old daughter.

The 45-year-old woman will also have to pay a fine of ₹50,000 and the 32-year-old man ₹2 lakh. Judge K. Soman passed the verdict.

The prosecution case was that the man had taken the victim to many places and sexually abused her with the connivance of her mother in 2017. The accused were convicted under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The case was registered by the Ramamangalam police and Puthencruz Station House Officer A.L. Yesudas filed the charge sheet. Special Prosecutor P.A. Bindu and advocate Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution.