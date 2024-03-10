Most parishes rejected Thattil’s pastoral letter, say rebels

March 10, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The rebel lay group in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of Syro-Malabar church Almaya Munnettam claimed here on Sunday that the vast majority of parishes in the archdiocese refused to read out the first pastoral letter from major archbishop Raphael Thattil during the course of the Sunday mass. About 95% of the parishes refused to read the pastoral letter. In places where it was read, priests skipped the part which referred to synod diktat on unified mass, claimed the rebels.

Of the nearly 400 churches where the pastoral letter was to be read out, including in 328 parishes, institutions and convents, only 12 churches saw the letter being read out.

The lay group leaders claimed that archbishop Thattil himself had conceded formally that the archdiocese is directly under the rule of Rome and the major archbishop had little or no role in its administration. Under the circumstances, the pastoral letter was not read out in the majority of the churches to save the archbishop from further embarrassment.

The group also said the archbishop had so far not heard the lay people or priests in the archdiocese on the mass liturgy issue despite a promise to the contrary when he took charge. They appealed to the major archbishop to step in to end outside interference in the affairs of the archdiocese.