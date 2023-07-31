Most Kochi Corporation councillors fail to respond to draft master plan document

July 31, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Most councillors of the Kochi Corporation chose to ignore the draft master plan, which is considered a roadmap for the development of the city till 2040.

Of the 74 councillors, only a few chose to respond to the draft document even as the deadline for submitting comments and suggestions ended last week. Less than 10 councillors of the civic body responded to the draft document that was released to the public recently.

All councillors had been duly informed about meetings on the document through letters from the office of the Mayor and personal invitations sent to their mobile phones. Most councillors skipped public sessions convened at various zones to explain the highlights of the document, according to the civic authorities.

Incidentally, T.J. Vinod, MLA, had complained that the public was not given enough time to study the document and respond to it. The legislator said he had taken up the issue with the Local Self-Government Minister and sought more time for the public to go through the voluminous document. Master plan documents are being prepared in six corporations and three municipalities.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said all councillors were members of the various sub-committees formed for drawing up the document. The councillors were expected to actively involve themselves in enriching the document. Two councillors, P.S. Viju of the CPI(M) and V.K. Minimol of the Congress, who were part of the master plan committee, had played a commendable role in the finalisation of the draft document. Henry Austin of the Congress had actively participated in the process, said Mr. Anilkumar.

Though most councillors might have missed the opportunity to submit their responses to the draft document before the deadline, they would be offered a few more opportunities to contribute to the city development by providing inputs. They can submit suggestions when the Corporation council discusses the document, he said.

The civic body will hold public consultations in the city shortly, which will be attended by the Mayor. A meeting of the Ernakulam MP and MLA will also be convened to discuss the crucial vision document, he added.

