Most colleges in Ernakulam have SFI unions

March 17, 2022 01:52 IST

KSU, however, claims to have made inroads into a few traditional SFI bastions

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has claimed to have made inroads into the traditional bastions of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in college union elections under Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Ernakulam.

The SFI claimed to have bagged union rule in 37 of the 41 colleges while accepting defeat at Union Christian College, Aluva, and Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

Advertising

Advertising

Bincy Biju of the KSU became the second girl student in the history of Union Christian College to be elected chairperson. At Sacred Heart College, the KSU won all seats. The organisation also claimed to have won the key posts of chairman, general secretary, vice chairperson, and magazine editor at Government Law College, Ernakulam.

However, the SFI said it had won all seats in 16 colleges. In 11 colleges, its activists were elected unopposed in all seats.

The SFI claimed to have wrested back union rule at M.A. College, Kothamangalam, St. George College, Vazhakkulam, BPC College, Piravom, and KMM College, Thrikkakara.