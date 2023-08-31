HamberMenu
Most cardamom dryer units in Idukki operate without PCB nod, NGT told

August 31, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the majority of cardamom dryer units in Idukki lack the consent-to-operate clearance issued by the board.

The district office of the board found that only three of the 11 units had obtained the valid consent to operate.

All industries prone to water pollution, air pollution and environmental pollution should obtain valid consent to establish/operate from the State Pollution Control Board. Cardamom dryers come under the green category as per the categorisation of industries based on the pollution potential and required valid consent to operate from the board, according to a report submitted by the board before the Southern Bench of the green tribunal in a case pertaining to the alleged pollution caused by the use of wood/plastic briquettes as fuel for cardamom drying in various units located in Udumbanchola, Peermade, Devikulam and Idukki taluks.

Notices were issued to erring units on July 27 asking why action should not be taken against their managements for not securing the integrated consent to operate clearance from the board. Local bodies concerned were told not to issue licences to cardamom drying units that lacked the consent to operate nod from the board.

Though the units were found violating consent norms, the inspections carried out by board officials found that the units were using wood/wood-based briquette as fuel. The units were not using plastic briquette as alleged by the petitioner. Tests conducted at one of the drying units also revealed that the ambient air quality was within the limit of 100 microgram /m3 as per the National Ambient Air quality standards.

