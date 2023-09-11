Most apartment complexes near canals in Kochi yet to submit STP proposals

September 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Only around 10 residential apartment complexes out of the nearly 107 units found discharging untreated wastewater into the Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals have submitted proposals before the Kerala State Pollution Control Board for setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The poor compliance to the notices issued by the board against the lack of treatment facilities as per norms has prompted the board to ask the erring associations of the apartment complexes to appear before it for a final hearing on September 18.

The board will initiate follow-up legal measures against the violators as per the directives issued by the National Green Tribunal, which had taken suo motu notice of the report titled “Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally Canals” published in The Hindu on January 28, 2021.

As per the official data, around 107 apartments located close to the canals were found discharging untreated wastewater into waterbodies in blatant violation of environment norms. Though several reminders were issued to the associations of apartment owners, only about 10% of them had submitted a reply before the board agreeing to set up STPs.

The board officials here said that approvals were given to those who had submitted the proposals to set up the facility as per rules, regulations and standard operating procedure prescribed under environmental laws.

In an order issued in January in the case related to the indiscriminate faecal contamination of the Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals, the Bench comprising Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Judicial Member, and Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member, had stated that it was the duty of the government to ensure that each building (be it residential or commercial) has an STP or be connected to a Common STP or faecal sludge treatment plant, which is more economical as a temporary measure. The Bench had said that it would be difficult to save waterbodies and canals in Kerala without taking any steps to address the major issue.