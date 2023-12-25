Mosquito menace hits Kochi; faces serious health issues

December 25, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Mosquito menace is back in Kochi.

The increased pest attacks are posing serious health concerns to the city dwellers. The swarming mosquito population is presenting sleepless nights to the city residents. The high incidents of dengue fever, spread by mosquitoes, reported from many parts of the city indicate the increased instances of the pest attacks.

The focus of the civic administration, alleged Antony Kureethara, the Congress leader in the Kochi Corporation council, is on festivities and sports events. He said that public health issues like eradicating mosquitoes have been put on the back burner. Mr. Kureethara alleged that the civic administration failed to implement mosquito control measures like spraying larvicide and fogging to destroy adult mosquitoes. Earlier, there was a calendar for the mosquito control drive including the schedule for fogging in various divisions of the local body. However, there are no systematic efforts for pest control and protecting public health, he said.

The Opposition councillors had raised the issue a couple of times earlier. The councillors will be forced to launch agitation if the authorities fail to act, he said.

However, T. K. Ashraf, the chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation said the civic administration has put in place an effective system for pest control operations.

The intermittent rain that the city received during the past weeks might have provided the right conditions for the proliferation of mosquitoes. The civic administration has provided the required number of hand sprayers, fogging machines and larvicide to be used in the city. The division councillors shall use the facilities for pest control measures in their respective divisions, he said.

