Mosques to remain shut

KOCHI

06 June 2020 23:00 IST

The Ernakulam Central Joint Mahallu Coordination Committee has decided to put off opening of mosques in the city until the COVID-19 situation is reviewed at a later date.

The decision to postpone the opening of mosques was taken in the interest and the safety of society and the nation, A.A. Siyad Kokker, president of the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jamaath who presided over the meeting, said.

The Kochi Taluk Central Jamaath Council decided to keep mosques shut at Mattancherry, Palluruthy and Fort Kochi till June 30 in view of the density of population, narrow, busy spaces and the rise in the number of positive cases of late.

