Mortal remains of Kanam Rajendran airlifted from Kochi airport

December 09, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - KOCHI:

The mortal remains of the deceased CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran were airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram from the Cochin International Airport Limited on Saturday, December 9, 2023 morning.

The body was taken to the airport in an ambulance in a funeral procession before being airlifted on a special chartered flight shortly after 8 a.m. The body was being accompanied by his son Sandeep, grandson and minister P. Prasad.

Initially, the idea was to take the body to Thiruvananthapuram by a helicopter straight from the hospital. However, that plan was dropped.

The veteran leader who had been undergoing treatment at the Amrita Hospital since October 25 died following a cardiac arrest on Friday at 5.30 p.m.

The entire Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, MLAs, and people from all walks of life had thronged the hospital on Friday night to pay their last respect to the leader.

