ADVERTISEMENT

Mortal remains of Kanam Rajendran airlifted from Kochi airport

December 09, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - KOCHI:

The veteran CPI leader who had been undergoing treatment at the Amrita Hospital since October 25 died following a cardiac arrest on Friday at 5.30 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pays homage to Kanam Rajendran at Amrita Hospital in Kochi on December 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The mortal remains of the deceased CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran were airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram from the Cochin International Airport Limited on Saturday, December 9, 2023 morning.

The body was taken to the airport in an ambulance in a funeral procession before being airlifted on a special chartered flight shortly after 8 a.m. The body was being accompanied by his son Sandeep, grandson and minister P. Prasad.

Initially, the idea was to take the body to Thiruvananthapuram by a helicopter straight from the hospital. However, that plan was dropped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran leader who had been undergoing treatment at the Amrita Hospital since October 25 died following a cardiac arrest on Friday at 5.30 p.m.

The entire Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, MLAs, and people from all walks of life had thronged the hospital on Friday night to pay their last respect to the leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US