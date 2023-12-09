HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mortal remains of Kanam Rajendran airlifted from Kochi airport

The veteran CPI leader who had been undergoing treatment at the Amrita Hospital since October 25 died following a cardiac arrest on Friday at 5.30 p.m.

December 09, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pays homage to Kanam Rajendran at Amrita Hospital in Kochi on December 8, 2023.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pays homage to Kanam Rajendran at Amrita Hospital in Kochi on December 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The mortal remains of the deceased CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran were airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram from the Cochin International Airport Limited on Saturday, December 9, 2023 morning.

The body was taken to the airport in an ambulance in a funeral procession before being airlifted on a special chartered flight shortly after 8 a.m. The body was being accompanied by his son Sandeep, grandson and minister P. Prasad.

Initially, the idea was to take the body to Thiruvananthapuram by a helicopter straight from the hospital. However, that plan was dropped.

The veteran leader who had been undergoing treatment at the Amrita Hospital since October 25 died following a cardiac arrest on Friday at 5.30 p.m.

The entire Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, MLAs, and people from all walks of life had thronged the hospital on Friday night to pay their last respect to the leader.

Related Topics

death / Communist Party of India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.