More women taking up organic farming in State

More women are joining the growing number of organic farmers in the State with the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent restrictions on free movement of people putting a strain on regular incomes as well as leaving a lot of time on their hands.
The trend was obvious at a recent webinar organised under the aegis of the High Range Organic Women Fair Trade Farmers’ Association (HOWFFA) in which around 150 women farmers participated.
“It was remarkable because it was the first time that women came together in such strength to organise a webinar on the prospects of organic farming,” said Seetha Thampi of Manarkad Social Service Society, which supported the programme.
The aim of the programme was to bring women together and to discuss ways and means to ensure a steady income with small investments, she said.
The webinar also discussed opening of organic shops in each panchayat and providing digital marketing support to the farmers.
Sheena Susan Varghese, president of HOWFFA based in Idukki district, said there were around a hundred women farmers already engaged in organic farming. Their experience had been positive, she said. They have been engaged in cultivating coffee, pepper, cocoa, coconut, nutmeg, mace, clove and cinnamon.
Alice Varghese, a farmer in Mariyapuram near Vazhathop in Idukki, said that she was able to get a regular income from farming. She has been a life-long farmer cultivating coffee, pepper and cocoa mostly. Organic produce fetched a premium and HOWFFA had been of great support, she said.
