More treatment centres being readied

In the wake of an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, additional First Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) are likely to come up soon, with local bodies being directed by the district administration to keep such facilities ready for asymptomatic patients or patients with minor symptoms.

With the new FLTCs at the ward, panchayat and block levels, the total number of beds at these centres is likely to go up to 10,000 in 10 days.

The FLTCs that are ready have a combined capacity of 850 beds – 300 at Adlux Angamaly, over 200 beds at the CIAL Convention Centre, 60 beds at the EMS Hall in Perumbavoor, a 60-bed facility at a convention centre in Kolenchery, and 130 beds at the Rajagiri Hostel, Kalamassery.

The Kochi Corporation has been directed to set up two FLCTs for the corporation area as a whole, besides identifying a 50-bed facility for each division. The corporation has identified the community halls at Palluruthy and Mattancherry for the purpose and would equip them with necessary facilities soon, Mayor Soumini Jain said. The corporation would, in the next two days, identify buildings for centres in each division, she said.

While each panchayat has been directed to set up facilities for 50 to 100 beds, that could be a tough ask for some of them, said Benny T., Mulavukad panchayat vice president. A large area where such facilities could be arranged, along with access to a good road for patient transport, might not be available in panchayats, he said. “Even a smaller facility of about 20 to 50 beds at the panchayat level could be considered,” said Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

According to a health official, around 16,000 hospital beds are available in the district, including those in wards and private rooms.