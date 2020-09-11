More trains for inter-district commuters sought

Close on the heels of Hibi Eden, MP, writing to the Railway Minister terming as unjustified the Southern Railway planning to withdraw three trains, including the pair of Jansatabdi Express trains that were used mainly by salaried persons to commute from different districts to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode, the Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association (TRPA) has demanded six trains for inter-district commuters. They include the pair of Jansatabdi Express Trains.
“These two trains should ideally operate four days a week, from Friday to Monday, to cater to the increase in demand from commuters during these days. Unlock-4 has resulted in more and more offices and services opening up and this has resulted in more number of people resuming travel to attend duty. More trains will be of considerable help,” said P. Krishnakumar, general secretary of TRPA.
The association also demanded that the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam Jn Venad and Vanchinad Express special trains be run daily at its original timings in the morning and evening, with more stoppages. The Ernakulam-Kozhikode Intercity Express too must operate daily with more stoppages. In addition, the Shornur-Ernakulam Workmen Special must be converted to a normal train and operated daily, Mr. Krishnakumar said.
