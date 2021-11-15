More than a dozen vehicles damaged as driver of private bus loses control over vehicle in Kochi

KOCHI

15 November 2021 21:14 IST

Rash driving, faulty brake system may have caused accident

Over a dozen vehicles, mainly cars and autorickshaws, parked on Foreshore Road in the city were damaged and a few people suffered minor injuries, after the driver of a private bus lost control over the vehicle and it rammed the other vehicles on Monday morning.

The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case. “Prima facie, it appears that the brake pedal of the bus broke and the driver lost control of the bus at a curve. A case has been charged against the driver for rash driving and for causing injury to road users, under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code. The Motor Vehicles Department [MVD] is probing the technical aspects and the road worthiness of the bus to verify whether any such anomaly could have triggered the accident. The damage to the dozen vehicles into which the bus rammed is being assessed,” said police sources.

A City Traffic Police official said a probe was on to ascertain whether it was indeed a case of rash driving or whether the brake pedal of the bus had broken as the driver claimed. A team of MVD personnel would inspect the bus and ascertain whether the brake pedal broke in the aftermath of the accident or before, he said.

The traffic police would shortly launch a WhatsApp number to which complaints of rash driving could be sent, with video or photo of such vehicles, he added.

A senior MVD official said the bus ‘Mariya’ that operated in the Edakochi-Kakkanad route had fitness certificate that would expire on November 24 and valid insurance. There were innumerable complaints pending against the bus regarding rash driving and student concession, he said.

Preliminary data gathered after inspection of the bus suggests that the accident was caused after the brake pivot bolt broke. There is proof of recent welding work of brake joints. The accident could have been the result of either a ‘lock nut’ not having been used or of such a nut not having been fastened properly. The bus had halted at a stop nearly 600 m away from the accident spot and there appears to have been no problem with the brake. “Our personnel inspected the route to find if any bolt and nut had fallen off the bus, but could not find any,” said MVD sources.

Such badly-maintained public transport vehicles had become common after the Centre amended the Motor Vehicles Act and made fitness test mandatory once every two years, said the sources. The test was done annually earlier.