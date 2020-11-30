More staff to be roped in for poll duty in Ernakulam

Kochi

30 November 2020 02:04 IST

District Electoral Officer and District Collector S. Suhas has said that more staff are required for election duty.

In line with the COVID-19 protocol, five officers will be deployed in each polling booths, instead of four. The district has a total of 3,132 polling booths. As many as 15,560 staffers are needed, apart from the 3,132 included in the reserved category.

Government officials, government school teachers, aided school teachers, officers of State corporations and public sector undertakings, and PSC staff will be roped in for poll duty.

