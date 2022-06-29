More SISF personnel to be deployed for Kochi metro

The government has decided to deploy personnel of State Industrial Security Force (SISF) towards the security cover for Kochi Metro without paying the cost incurred to the State Police up to 2025.

The Cabinet decided to avoid the bill of cost condition agreed upon by the Kochi Metro as part of availing the services of SISF personnel at the metro stations. It was also decided to appoint SISF personnel in around 80 vacancies created in the second phase of their deployment.

The government decision came amidst reports that the services of SISF personnel would be withdrawn owing to the non-payment of dues to the tune of about ₹35 crore.

Nearly 170 SISF personnel are currently taking care of the security at the entrance and exit of the metro stations.