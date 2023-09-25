More severe cyclones being formed near India’s west coast, says study

September 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Changing patterns of ocean and atmosphere warming are causing more severe cyclones over the eastern Arabian Sea adjacent to India’s densely populated west coast, says a new study published online on the Nature Scientific Reports on Friday.

Tropical cyclones are more prevalent just before and at the start of the southwestern monsoon during March–June and after the season in October–December. But more weather systems have developed into cyclones in recent years, pointing to a change in environmental factors conducive to storm activity. Ocean sub-surface conditions have a crucial influence on the formation of cyclones over the eastern Arabian Sea.

The report urges development strategies that deal with the dangers posed by changing climate as well as policy and technological initiatives in the areas of storm warning, localised reliable weather services, pointed out Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, who is an author of the study.

The paper’s lead author is C.S. Abhiram Nirmal, a researcher fellow at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), Cusat, guided by director S. Abhilash. The other authors are Dr. Mohapatra, Syam Sankar, researcher at the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, A.K. Sahai, scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Max Martin, University of Sussex.

The paper is the outcome of a research project ‘Forecasting with Fishers’ that the ACARR locally led over the past five years. IMD, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, and the artisanal fishing communities of Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari took part in this University of Sussex initiative.

Long duration, distance

A tropical cyclone is a rotating low-pressure system with high wind and heavy rain fuelled by the warm and moist air over tropical oceans. It can continue for days or weeks and travel great distances till it dissipates over land or cooler oceans.

The study pointed out that the thermodynamic structure — comprising temperature and energy relationships of the upper ocean and lower atmosphere — has a significant impact on the development and intensification of cyclones over the eastern Arabian Sea.

The observed rise in development and intensification of cyclones in certain periods over the eastern Arabian Sea is regulated by a rise in thermal instability and humidity in the middle part of the troposphere above the earth’s surface, which denotes the tendency for air parcels to shoot up when warmed, causing severe weather.

Case of Ockhi

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (wind speeds above 118 kmph) Ockhi that formed in the Bay of Bengal encountered anomalously high sea surface temperature and ocean sub-surface temperatures, leading to its rapid intensification over the eastern Arabian Sea. The paper spoke of increased frequency of cyclonic storms and of the increase in the total duration of Very Severe Cyclonic Storms.

