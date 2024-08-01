More Fire and Rescue Services personnel, civil defence volunteers from Ernakulam leave for Wayanad

Jose James, station officer of the North Paravur fire station, and his colleagues were busy looking for signs of life in a building smashed to smithereens in the twin landslides that literally wiped out Chooralmala in Wayanad on Thursday evening.

Along with them was a man who was convinced that his elderly parents remain trapped under the rubbles of what was once their house. So, they kept on searching removing the rubbles using earth movers.

Mr. James had not even asked the name of the person who was desperately looking for his parents. After all, names hardly meant anything at Chooralmala. For, only two categories remained there; the dead and those who survived.

Mr. James was among the initial contingent of around 100 Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 42 civil defence volunteers from Ernakulam district to reach the disaster site. They have been part of the rescue mission since they reached Wayanad on Tuesday evening.

“We are still fishing out bodies. While no more area is inaccessible, there is a dearth of equipment to cover the entire stretch. But that will be addressed once the Bailey bridge is ready. Rescue operations will continue even during night provided rain stays away,” said Mr. James.

Whenever the night search is called off owing to inclement weather, they retreat to a school near the Kalpetta fire station where arrangements have been made for their overnight stay.

A second team of 27 Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 41 civil defence volunteers left for Chooralmala by two KSRTC buses from here on Thursday morning. Disaster management funds were leveraged for the transportation of the team. They are likely to take over duty from the earlier team from the district on Friday.

J.S. Sujith Kumar, Regional Fire Officer, Ernakulam, said civil defence volunteers trained in search and rescue operations and other related manoeuvres were being deployed in the event of such disasters. “Notwithstanding their training, they are briefed about the challenges in store for them, including the terrain and potential hazards before they are dispatched from here. A similar briefing follows before they are deployed on the actual disaster site as well,” he said.

Equipment like tower lights, generators, torches, rescue ropes, harness, and mud removers have also been dispatched from the district.

“More than a hundred civil defence volunteers have come forward. In fact, we had to freeze the number considering the limitations in facilities including for their stay there. However, we have kept on standby another 50-member team to be deployed as replacement for the team already on the ground,” said Rajesh Kumar R., station officer, Gandhi Nagar fire station.

