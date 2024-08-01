GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More rescue personnel, volunteers from Ernakulam leave for Wayanad

Published - August 01, 2024 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel and civil defence volunteers being briefed before they leave for Chooralmala in Wayanad for rescue operations on Thursday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and civil defence volunteers being briefed before they leave for Chooralmala in Wayanad for rescue operations on Thursday morning.

Jose James, station officer of the North Paravur fire station, and his colleagues were busy looking for signs of life in a building smashed to smithereens in the twin landslides that literally wiped out Chooralmala in Wayanad on Thursday evening.

Along with them was a man who was convinced that his elderly parents remain trapped under the rubbles of what was once their house. So, they kept on searching removing the rubbles using earth movers.

Mr. James had not even asked the name of the person who was desperately looking for his parents. After all, names hardly meant anything at Chooralmala. For, only two categories remained there; the dead and those who survived.

Mammootty flags off dispatch of relief materials to Wayanad

Mr. James was among the initial contingent of around 100 Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 42 civil defence volunteers from Ernakulam district to reach the disaster site. They have been part of the rescue mission since they reached Wayanad on Tuesday evening.

“We are still fishing out bodies. While no more area is inaccessible, there is a dearth of equipment to cover the entire stretch. But that will be addressed once the Bailey bridge is ready. Rescue operations will continue even during night provided rain stays away,” said Mr. James.

Whenever the night search is called off owing to inclement weather, they retreat to a school near the Kalpetta fire station where arrangements have been made for their overnight stay.

A second team of 27 Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 41 civil defence volunteers left for Chooralmala by two KSRTC buses from here on Thursday morning. Disaster management funds were leveraged for the transportation of the team. They are likely to take over duty from the earlier team from the district on Friday.

J.S. Sujith Kumar, Regional Fire Officer, Ernakulam, said civil defence volunteers trained in search and rescue operations and other related manoeuvres were being deployed in the event of such disasters. “Notwithstanding their training, they are briefed about the challenges in store for them, including the terrain and potential hazards before they are dispatched from here. A similar briefing follows before they are deployed on the actual disaster site as well,” he said.

Equipment like tower lights, generators, torches, rescue ropes, harness, and mud removers have also been dispatched from the district.

Hilly regions around Mundakkai-Chooralmala in Wayanad remain highly susceptible to landslide, cautions Geological Survey of India

“More than a hundred civil defence volunteers have come forward. In fact, we had to freeze the number considering the limitations in facilities including for their stay there. However, we have kept on standby another 50-member team to be deployed as replacement for the team already on the ground,” said Rajesh Kumar R., station officer, Gandhi Nagar fire station.

Related Topics

natural disasters / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.